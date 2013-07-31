The world's most capped international, Ahmed Hassan, is to prolong his career by one more season with Egyptian club Zamalek.

The 38-year-old midfielder, who is now out of the Egyptian national side, will play in the African Champions League this weekend in Congo, the Cairo club said in a statement.

It is his second season at Zamalek, who he joined in a shock move from arch-rivals Al Ahli last year.

Hassan is acknowledged by world governing body FIFA as the player with the most international appearances, having represented Egypt 184 times between 1995 and 2012.

Hassan, who won a record four African Nations Cup titles but never played at the World Cup finals, also played at Anderlecht in Belgium and for Besiktas in Turkey.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town. Editing by Patrick Johnston)