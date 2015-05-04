CAIRO Egyptian giants Al Ahli have fired Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido after the Cairo club were knocked out of the African Champions League at the weekend. Ahli, who have won the continent’s top club competition a record eight times, failed for a second successive year to get to the group phase and instead drop down to the African Confederation Cup after their penalty shootout loss to Moghreb Tetouan on Saturday. “The Director of Football verbally informed me that I will not be continuing as the coach. I am very disappointed to not be able to conclude this project and to deliver this bad news to you,” wrote the 46-year-old coach on his website (juancarlosgarrido.com).

Garrido signed a two-year deal last year and won the Confederation Cup with the club in November. But they trail arch rivals Zamalek in the league by 11 points. Garrido was coach of Spain’s Villarreal when they participated in the Champions League in Europe in the 2011-12 season. He has also coached at Club Bruges in Belgium and Real Betis in his homeland.

