CAIRO, July 30 Former Egypt striker Mido's fledgling coaching career hit the buffers on Wednesday when local side Zamalek fired him after just seven months in the job and a week on from his first managerial trophy success.

The former Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur forward was dismissed after a scoreless home draw against TP Mazembe on Sunday left Zamalek third in their African Champions League group and in real danger of missing out on the semi-finals.

The 31-year-old's departure comes just a week after Zamalek lifted the Egyptian Cup with a 1-0 win over Smouha in the final.

"Board member Ahmed Soliman informed me today that I'm relieved of my duties," Mido said on his Twitter feed (@midoahm).

Mido, whose real name is Ahmed Hossam, was a shock appointment in January when Zamalek offered him the job a year after he ended his playing career and took on work as a television pundit.

Once in charge, the club qualified for the end of season Egypt league playoffs but could only finish third, unable to stop the long-standing dominance of arch rivals Al Ahli and end a decade-long title drought.

Mido started his career at the Cairo club and has long been a fan favourite.

He is best remembered for a public spat with the Egypt coach during the 2006 African Nations Cup finals when Hassan Shehata attempted to substitute him but a furious Mido refused to leave the pitch.

Mido called the coach a 'donkey' as the two squabbled on the touchline in full view of the television cameras, watched by millions across Egypt and elsewhere on the African continent.

He was suspended for from playing for Egypt for six months following the altercation. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)