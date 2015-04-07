CAIRO, Tarek Bouchamaoui of Tunisia and Constant Omari Selemani of the Democratic Republic of Congo were voted in on Tuesday as new members of FIFA’s all-powerful executive committee to represent Africa.

Bouchamaoui swept in with an unprecedented full house of 54 votes while Omari got 34 to 20 for incumbent Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast, now ousted from the committee he has served for the last eight years.

Mohamed Raouraoua of Algeria, the other incumbent, withdrew before the poll at the congress of the Confederation of African Football in Cairo.

The new members will serve a two-year term after which they will be up for re-election as Africa has changed its rules on how it fills its four places on the 25-man FIFA committee.

From 2017, Africa will reserve one seat for the CAF president, one for a French speaker, one for a candidate from an English-speaking country and one to be shared among the Arabic-speaking and Portuguese-speaking countries.

