LIBREVILLE Jan 10 French-born
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was chosen in Gabon's squad on Tuesday
for the African Nations Cup but two of his brothers were left
out as the co-hosts finalised their 23-man selection.
The St Etienne striker is the youngest of three brothers and
the son of Gabon's captain when the central African country made
their debut at the finals in 1994.
However, any chance of turning this month's tournament into
a family affair were shattered by coach Gernot Rohr.
Former AC Milan juniors Catilina and Willy were among seven
players cut from the preliminary squad that has been training at
Bitam in the north of Gabon, said the national soccer
federation.
Pierre-Emerick and Willy, who last season played for
Scottish club Kilmarnock, were both at the 2010 finals but older
brother Catilina missed out because of injury.
Gabon have selected 14 of the 23 players who were at the
2010 finals in Angola where they were eliminated in the first
round.
Equatorial Guinea are the other co-hosts for this year's
tournament.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Yann Bidonga (Mangasport), Stephane Bitseki
Moto (US Bitam), Didier Ovono (Le Mans)
Defenders: Georges Ambourouet (Missile FC), Moise Brou
Apanga (Brest), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Lorient), Remy Ebanega (US
Bitam), Edmond Mouele (Mangasport), Rodrigue Moundounga
(Olympique Beja), Charly Moussonou (Missile FC), Henri Ndong (US
Bitam)
Midfielders: Andre Biyogo Poko (Girondins Bordeaux), Cedric
Boussougou (Mangasport), Levy Madinda (Celta Vigo), Bruno
Mbanangoye Zita (Dinamo Minsk), Cedric Moubamba (US Bitam),
Lloyd Palun (Nice)
Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne), Daniel
Cousin (FC Sapins), Fabrice Do Marcolino (Laval), Roguy Meye
(Zalaegerszeg), Eric Mouloungui (Nice), Stephane Nguema (US
Bitam).
