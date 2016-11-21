Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
ABIDJAN Ivory Coast captain Gervinho has had successful surgery on ruptured cruciate ligaments but faces up to six months on the sidelines and will miss the African Nations Cup finals, the country's football federation said.
Gervinho was hurt during training with his Chinese club Hebei Fortune last month but only underwent surgery in Paris last week.
"The operation was successful but his recovery will be between four to six months which means he is out of the Nations Cup," an Ivorian Football federation statement said.
The Ivory Coast will be defending their title at the tournament in Gabon in January.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.