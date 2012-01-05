ABIDJAN Jan 5 Experienced Espanyol
midfielder Romaric was a surprise omission on Thursday from the
Ivory Coast squad for this month's African Nations Cup.
Didier Drogba, who participates in his fourth successive
continental championship, leads the 25-man squad that includes
Chelsea team mate Salomon Kalou and newly crowned African
Footballer of the Year Yaya Toure.
Romaric, who played in all three matches for the Ivorians at
the World Cup finals in South Africa 18 months ago, failed to
make the cut when the squad was announced at an Abidjan news
conference.
Instead coach Francois Zahoui selected uncapped 28-year-old
Marco Ne from Russian club Kuban Krasnodar.
A total of 17 of the 23 players from the last World Cup are
retained for the Nations Cup, giving the Elephants an air of
consistency.
Two players will be cut from the squad by the Jan. 11
deadline for all 16 participants at the tournament in Equatorial
Guinea and Gabon to name final selections for the three-week
event, which starts on Jan. 21.
The Ivorians are among the pre-tournament favourites and
face Angola, Burkina Faso and Sudan in their opening round
group.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Boubacar Barry (Lokeren, Belgium), Gerard
Gnanhouan (US Avranches, France), Ibrahim Kone
(Boulogne-sur-Mer, France), Daniel Yeboah (ASEC Abidjan)
Defenders: Arthur Boka (VfB Stuttgart, Germany), Benjamin
Brou Angoua (Valenciennes, France), Souleymane Bamba (Leicester
City, England), Emmanuel Eboue (Galatasaray, Turkey), Igor Lolo
(Kuban Krasnodar, Russia), Siaka Tiene (Paris St Germain), Kolo
Toure (Manchester City, England), Didier Zokora (Trabzonspor,
Turkey)
Midfielders: Kafoumba Coulibaly (Nice, France), Jean-Jacques
Gosso Gosso (Orduspor, Turkey), Max Gradel (St Etienne, France),
Didier Ya Konan (Hannover 96, Germany), Marco Ne (Kuban
Krasnodar, Russia), Cheick Tiote (Newcastle United, England),
Yaya Toure (Manchester City)
Forwards: Wilfried Bony (Vitesse Arnhem, Netherlands),
Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Didier Drogba (Chelsea,
England), Gervinho (Arsenal, England), Salomon Kalou (Chelsea),
Abdelkader Keita (Al Sadd, Qatar).
(Reporting by Ange Aboa in Abidjan; Writing by Mark Gleeson in
Cape Town, editing by Alan Baldwin)