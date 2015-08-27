ABIDJAN African champions Ivory Coast have left out captain Yaya Toure from their African Nations Cup qualifier next week as he reflects on his future international career, coach Michel Dussuyer said on Thursday.

“He is currently in a phase of reflection as regards to continuing with his international career,” the new Ivorian coach said in an interview on his federation’s website (www.fedivoir.com).

“I met him in London and I told him that I was counting on him. He is a great player and is the captain of the team, I hope he will continue his adventure with the Elephants.”

The 32-year-old Toure appeared to suffer from the physical exertions of competing for his country last season, notably when the Ivory Coast won the 2015 African Nations Cup tournament in Equatorial Guinea. He returned to Manchester City with a marked dip in form.

Also out of the squad for the Group I qualifier against Sierra Leone on Sept. 6 is Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote.

“We sent him a pre-call-up letter and tried by all means to contact him but he showed no signs of life. I wish to find out where he stands,” Dussuyer added.

The Frenchman will be in charge of his first game after taking over from Herve Renard.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)