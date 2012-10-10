Seydou Keita celebrates his goal against Sporting de Gijon during the Spanish first division soccer match at the Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

BAMAKO Mali captain Seydou Keita is one of three players forced to withdraw from the squad for their African Nations Cup qualifier in Botswana this weekend due to injury, the country's football federation said on Wednesday.

Keita, who left Barcelona for Dalian in the Chinese Super League earlier this year, is joined on the sidelines by striker Mustapha Yattabare and defender Adama Tamboura.

Coach Patrice Carteron has called up Ousmane Berthe, who plays in the South African second division, and Mali-based Alou Bagayoko and Idrissa Nama Laico Traore as replacements for the final round, second leg qualifier match in Gaborone on Saturday.

Mali lead 3-0 from the first leg.

The winner will advance to the finals in South Africa next year.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Peter Rutherford)