BAMAKO, Sept 5 Mali captain Mahamadou Diarra
will return after a year's absence from international football
to lead his country in their African Nations Cup qualifier
against Botswana in Bamako on Saturday, officials said on
Wednesday.
The Fulham midfielder has not played for Mali since last
June, after which he was not selected because he did not have a
club and was not playing regular football.
He missed January's Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea
and Gabon where Mali finished a surprise third.
The return of the former Real Madrid hard man to regular
action at Craven Cottage has earned him a recall from new Mali
coach Patrick Carteron, who takes charge for the first time in
the final round, first leg qualifier for the 2013 finals in
South Africa.
Mali will have to do without Queens Park Rangers player
Samba Diakite after he withdrew from the squad with a virus.
