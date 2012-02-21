RABAT Feb 21 Morocco coach Eric Gerets
has dropped Adel Taarabt of Queens Park Rangers and Heerenveen's
Oussama Assaidi for next week's friendly against Burkina Faso in
Marrakesh.
The Morocco Football Federation said on Tuesday that
Abdelaziz Barrada of Getafe and PSV Eindhoven's Zakaria Labyad
had been called up for the first time for the Feb. 29 fixture.
Gerets's team were among the pre-tournament favourites for
the 2012 African Nations Cup but were eliminated from the
competition early.
Morocco have also dropped French-based midfielder Youssouf
Hadji, a long-standing member of the squad, and defender Ahmed
Kantari, who was widely criticised for his displays at the
Nations Cup, for the Burkina Faso game.
Gerets is using the friendly to prepare for forthcoming
World Cup qualifiers including a tough match against Ivory Coast
in June.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony
Jimenez)