RABAT Dec 31 Morocco coach Eric Gerets
has named Queens Park Rangers playmaker Adel Taarabt and Anzhi
Makhachkala midfielder Mehdi Carcela in his squad for next
month's African Nations Cup.
Taarabt was recalled by Morocco in October after the player
walked out of the team when he was named as a substitute for the
4-0 win over Algeria in a qualifying match in June.
Gerets has also included compatriot Carcela who won two caps
for Belgium before receiving permission from soccer's ruling
body FIFA to switch allegiance and play for the country where
his mother was born.
Carcela has already won three caps for the north Africans.
Captain Houcine Kharjah, who has won 69 caps, is the most
experienced player named in the squad for the tournament in
Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.
One notable absentee is striker Mounir El Hamdaoui who has
been out of favour at Ajax Amsterdam over the past year.
Morocco are in Group C with Gabon, Niger and Tunisia.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Mohamed Amsif (Augsburg), Issam Badda (FUS
Rabat), Nadir Lamyaghri (Wydad Casablanca)
Defenders: Jamal Alioui (Al Kharytiyath), Mehdi Benatia
(Udinese), Abdelfetteh Boukhriss (FUS Rabat), Michael Chretien
(Bursaspor), Badr El Kaddouri (Celtic), Abdelhamid El Kaoutari
(Montpellier), Ahmed Kantari (Stade Brest), Mustapha Mrani
(Maghreb Fes)
Midfielders: Oussama Assaidi (Heerenveen), Younes Belhanda
(Montpellier), Mbark Boussoufa, Mehdi Carcela (both Anzhi
Makhachkala), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord), Adil Hermach (Al
Hilal), Houcine Kharjah (Fiorentina), Adel Taarabt (Queens Park
Rangers)
Forwards: Nordin Amrabat (Kayserispor), Marouane Chamakh
(Arsenal), Youssef El Arabi (Al Hilal), Youssef Hadji (Stade
Rennese).
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez)