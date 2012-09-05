RABAT, Sept 5 Marouane Chamakh's return to the Morocco line-up has been prematurely halted of because of ill health, Morocco's football federation said on Wednesday.

The Arsenal striker had been called up to play for the north Africans in the first leg of their final-round African Nations Cup qualifier in Mozambique on Sunday.

It was his first call-up since he was dropped during the Nations Cup finals in Gabon at the start of the year.

The federation gave no details of Chamakh's illness. His replacement is French-born Abdelaziz Barrada of Spanish club Granada. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)