CAIRO Gabon were named on Wednesday as the hosts of the next African Nations Cup finals in 2017.

They beat rival bids from Algeria and Ghana in a vote by the Confederation of African Football’s executive committee at a meeting in Cairo.

Gabon replaces war-torn Libya, who withdrew last year as 2017 hosts because of the civil conflict raging in the country.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)