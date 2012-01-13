ABU DHABI Jan 13 Didier Drogba grabbed his 50th international goal to help Ivory Coast defeat fellow African Nations Cup qualifiers Tunisia 2-0 in a warm-up game on Friday.

The Chelsea striker, winning his 78th cap, converted a penalty two minutes into the second half after Tunisia captain Karim Hagui handled.

Drogba had also set up Salomon Kalou for the opener a minute before the break, producing a well-timed pass from midfield to set his club mate through on goal.

The Ivorians had to play the last 17 minutes with 10 men after Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote was dismissed for an off-the-ball challenge on Mejdi Traoui.

Boubacar Barry made three good second-half saves to keep Tunisia at bay.

Ivory Coast have another friendly in Abu Dhabi on Monday against Libya before they head to the Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon which start on Jan. 21.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez)