CAPE TOWN South Africa have moved their African Nations Cup qualifier against Sudan from Nelspruit to Durban, the hometown of slain goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, in honour of the former national team captain.

The fixture on Nov. 15, where victory will see South Africa qualify for the finals in Morocco in January, will now be played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, which hosted seven matches during the 2010 World Cup.

Stadium operators confirmed the switch to Reuters on Thursday.

The stadium will also be used for Meyiwa’s funeral on Saturday after the original venue in nearby Umlazi was deemed too small by organisers, who expect mourners to come from across the country for the popular Orlando Pirates player.

Meyiwa captained South Africa in their first four Nations Cup qualifiers over the last two months without conceding a goal.

The 27-year-old was shot and killed in what appears to have been a botched robbery at his girlfriend’s house on Sunday night.

South Africa's domestic soccer league has postponed this weekend's derby between Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaiser Chiefs after the death of Meyiwa.

