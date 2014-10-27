Journalists are reflected in a logo at the FIFA headquarters after a meeting of the executive committee in Zurich October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

CAPE TOWN Nigeria face another suspension from FIFA that would not be lifted until May, putting the country out of the running for a place at 2015 African Nations Cup finals.

The Jos High Court ruled last Thursday that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elections on Sept. 30 that elected Amaju Pinnick president be declared null and void, throwing the country’s football back into crisis.

After Nigeria were twice suspended this year for government interference in the NFF, FIFA confirmed in a letter to the NFF in the lead-up to their latest elections that more meddling would bring about an automatic suspension to run at least until FIFA’s elective congress in May 2015.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Issa Hayatou had a meeting with Nigerian officials in Windhoek, Namibia on Saturday ahead of the final of the African Women’s Championships that saw the Super Falcons defeat Cameroon.

Nigerian media reported Hayatou told sports minister Tammy Danagogo that unless the latest court order is reversed, FIFA will act on Monday. As yet, there have been no signs of that.

Justice Ambrose Allagoa ruled last week that the elective congress of the NFF on Sept. 30 should not be recognised as the Jos High Court had put in place 11 days earlier an order that the elections could not be held.

This injunction was brought by two members of the previous NFF executive led by Chris Giwa, which was stripped of its authority after elections that took it to power were deemed invalid by FIFA.

The court order was ignored by the NFF, which went ahead with their Sept. 30 congress and the Pinnick-led executive was put in place.

Justice Allagoa has ruled, however, that the original injunction remains in place and therefore the Sept. 30 congress should not be recognised.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Rex Gowar)