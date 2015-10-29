LAGOS Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is set for his international debut after being named by Nigeria in their squad for next month’s World Cup qualifier against Swaziland, the Nigerian Football Federation announced on Thursday.

The 19-year-old was added to an original list of 23 named by coach Sunday Oliseh for the two-legged tie on Nov. 13 in Swaziland and Nov. 17 in Port Harcourt.

Iheanacho scored for City in their League Cup win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday in his first start for the club. He has also made six substitute appearances in the Premier League and also scored a goal. Another English-based teenager, Alex Iwobi, who played in two friendlies for Nigeria in October, keeps his place in the squad. He had his first outing for Arsenal in the League Cup on Tuesday. Obafemi Martins was recalled to the squad for the first time in three years.

Squad Goalkeepers: Dele Alampasu (Feirense), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Sunshine Stars), Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Defenders: Efe Ambrose (Celtic), Chima Akas (Sharks FC), Leon Balogun (Mainz 05), Elderson Echiejile (Monaco), Godfrey Oboabona (Caykur Rizespor), Austin Oboroakpo (Abia Warriors), Kalu Orji (Enugu Rangers), Abdullahi Shehu (Uniao Madeira) Midfielders: Rabiu Ibrahim (AS Trencin), Sylvester Igbonu (FC UFA), Wilfred Ndidi (Racing Genk), John Obi Mikel (Chelsea), Ogenyi Onazi (Lazio), Paul Onobi (Sunshine Stars) Forwards: Ezekiel Bassey (Enyimba), Odion Ighalo (Watford), Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Obafemi Martins (Seattle Sounders), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Moses Simon (Ghent)

