Zidane excited by “beautiful final” against Juventus
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.
KIGALI Ghana's Mubarak Wakaso scored two minutes from fulltime to seal a 1-0 win away to Rwanda in their African Nations Cup qualifier on Saturday.
Wakaso's 88th-minute free kick proved decisive after Ghana had battled hard to break down the small central African nation's defence.
Andre Ayew came close to maintaining the scoring form he has shown at new club Swansea City when he struck the woodwork in the first half.
Ghana have won their first two matches in the preliminaries for the 2017 finals and head the Group H standings with six points.
Reporting by Mark Gleeson
MADRID In the dying minutes of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, a thunderstorm rolled in and drenched Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon stadium.