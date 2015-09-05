KIGALI Ghana's Mubarak Wakaso scored two minutes from fulltime to seal a 1-0 win away to Rwanda in their African Nations Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Wakaso's 88th-minute free kick proved decisive after Ghana had battled hard to break down the small central African nation's defence.

Andre Ayew came close to maintaining the scoring form he has shown at new club Swansea City when he struck the woodwork in the first half.

Ghana have won their first two matches in the preliminaries for the 2017 finals and head the Group H standings with six points.

