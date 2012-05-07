JOHANNESBURG May 7 Englishman Stuart Baxter is
returning to South Africa as coach of Kaizer Chiefs, the
country's most popular club said on their website on Monday.
Baxter, a former coach of South Africa and Finland, has also
worked at club level in Sweden, Norway, Portugal and Japan.
The 58-year-old will take over at the start of next season,
replacing Serbian Vladimir Vermezovic, who was fired just two
months short of ending his three-year contract without any title
success.
Chiefs hold the record for the most trophies in South
African football but have not won the league since 2005.
Baxter coached South Africa's national team for 18 months
between 2004 and 2005 but left after failing to qualify the side
for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
