DAKAR Newcastle United striker Demba Ba is among six regulars who have pulled out of Senegal's squad for a friendly international in Niger on Wednesday, the Agence Presse Senegalaise news agency said on Monday.

Ba played for Newcastle in their home Premier League defeat to West Ham on Sunday without any visible injury but joins Lamine Sane (Bordeaux), Cheikh Mbengue (Toulouse), Pape Ndiaye Souare (Stade Reims), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Lille) and Qatar-based Issiar Dia (Lekhwiya) in withdrawing from the match in Niamey.

Senegal's caretaker coach Mayacine Mar has replaced them with Ibrahima Ba (Istres), Malick Mane (Sogndal) and Pape Alioune Diouf (Kalmar).

Senegal missed out on African Nations Cup qualification last month when they were formally disqualified after their match against the Ivory Coast in Dakar was abandoned because of crowd violence. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alan Baldwin)