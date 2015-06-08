Football - Besiktas v Liverpool - UEFA Europa League Second Round Second Leg - Istanbul, Turkey - 26/2/15Besiktas' Demba Ba scores his penalty in the shoot outAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

DAKAR Senegal striker Demba Ba has been ruled out of their African Nations Cup qualifier against Burundi on Saturday because of injury, the country’s football federation (FSF) said on Monday.

Ba was due to return after being dropped for the Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea at the start of the year.

Goalkeeper Lys Gomis of Italian Serie B side Trapani has also been ruled out of the Group K qualifier in Dakar, which marks the start of the 2017 qualifying campaign.

The FSF did not give details of the injuries.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)