DAKAR Feb 5 Demba Ba has withdrawn from the Senegal squad for Tuesday's friendly against Guinea in Paris after breaking his nose at the weekend, the Senegal Football Federation said.

The forward was kicked in the face in a first half challenge as he made a return to Newcastle United in the colours of his new club Chelsea at the weekend. He will not be replaced.

Tuesday's match marks Alain Giresse's debut as Senegal coach and serves as a warm-up ahead of next month's World Cup qualifier against Angola. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Nelspruit; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)