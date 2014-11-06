DAKAR Nov 6 West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho has been recalled to the Senegal squad in one of two changes for this month's decisive African Nations Cup qualifiers, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

Sakho has scored a record-equalling six goals in his first six starts in the Premier League after his move from France's Ligue 2 but he has played just three minutes for Senegal as a late substitute in a friendly in Burkina Faso in May.

The 24-year-old Sakho comes in for Demba Ba who has been dropped by coach Alain Giresse.

Boavista goalkeeper Mamadou Ba is the other change for the qualifiers away to Egypt on Nov. 15 and home to Botswana on Nov. 19.

Senegal are second in Group G with seven points, three behind Tunisia but ahead of Egypt (six) and Botswana (nought). The top two teams in each qualifying group advance to next year's finals. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; li)