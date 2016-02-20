Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
First-half goals from Daniel Nii Adjei helped TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo beat Tunisia’s Etoile Sahel 2-1 on Saturday to win the African Super Cup for the third time.
Midfielder Adjei struck in the 19th minute and doubled the advantage with an acrobatic volley in the 44th minute before Etoile pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time through Iheb Msakni.
The annual match between the winners of the previous year’s African Champions League and Confederation Cup is hosted by the former and that advantage enabled Mazembe to stifle Etoile’s attempts at a comeback.
Mazembe, playing their first official match under new coach Hubert Velud, also won the Super Cup in 2010 and 2011.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.