Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure kicks the ball during a team training session at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/Files

CAIRO Manchester City's Yaya Toure will be favourite to collect a record fourth successive African Footballer of the Year crown after he was named in the list of final three nominees by the Confederation of African Football.

The Ivory Coast midfielder faces competition from Borussia Dortmund and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as Nigeria goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, who plays for Lille.

Toure has collected the award for the last three years, matching the feat achieved by Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o and Ghana's Abedi Pele.

Victory again would mean he joins Eto'o on four titles overall but would be the first player to reach that milestone in consecutive seasons.

The award is voted for by the head coaches of the 56 national associations within the African governing body.

The winner will be announced in Lagos on Jan. 8.

