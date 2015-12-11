Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure has held off fierce competition from Algeria's Yacine Brahimi, the 2014 winner, and Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to pick up the BBC African Footballer of the Year for 2015.

The Manchester City player captained his country to the African Nations Cup title in February, ending a 23-year wait to lift the trophy, and has remained an integral part of his club side throughout the year.

"African football is growing up, becoming much better and we have fantastic young players coming through now," Toure told the BBC.

"For me, to be the winner today, I am delighted and very happy. And as an African player, I want to lead all my younger brothers to be successful in the future."

The 32-year-old became only the third player to win the award twice, following Nigerians Jay Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu.

