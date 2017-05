Jose Anigo during a soccer match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files

TUNIS Frenchman Jose Anigo has been appointed coach of Tunisia's Esperance on a two-year contract, the club said in a statement on Monday.

The 54-year-old is an ex-Olympique Marseille player, coach and sporting director.

Former continental champions Esperance play on Saturday in Cairo against arch rivals Al Ahli of Egypt in their opening match of the group phase of the African Confederation Cup.

The club have won a record 26 Tunisian league titles, the last in 2014, but finished third last season and subsequently fired Portuguese coach Jose Morais, a former assistant to Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

