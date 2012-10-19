HARARE Zimbabwe's former coach and captain were among 15 players and officials banned for life on Friday for their part in a long-running match-fixing scandal, the national football association (ZIFA) said.

Ex-coach Sunday Chidzambwa and ex-skipper Method Mwanjali, now employed by South African clubs, were found by a year-long independent investigation to have conspired with an Asian betting syndicate when Zimbabwe played friendlies in Asia between 2007-09.

An official report said games were fixed by ZIFA officials along with convicted match-fixer Wilson Perumal.

Former ZIFA general secretary Henrietta Rushwaya, who has already faced criminal prosecution for her part in the corruption scandal, and Zimbabwe goalkeeper Edmore Siyanda were also among the 15.

Chidzambwa, a former coach and captain of Zimbabwe, is now in charge of South African Premier League club Black Leopards and is one of his country's most high-profile sporting figures.

Mwanjali plays for top South African team Mamelodi Sundowns.

The independent investigation, commissioned by ZIFA and overseen by a retired judge, handed over its report on Tuesday and recommended sanctions for a total of 93 players, coaches and officials.

They ranged from life, 10, five, two and one-year bans to suspended sentences and ZIFA spent two days reviewing the suggested sanctions.

