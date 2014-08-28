Aug 28 Former Arsenal goalkeeper Manuel Almunia has been forced to retire after discovering he has a heart condition that can cause sudden death.

The 37-year-old Spaniard hoped to join Serie A club Cagliari on a free transfer from English Championship (second division)side Watford, but medical tests found he suffers from apical hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a genetic heart disorder.

"Manuel Almunia has had to retire after being diagnosed with a heart condition," the English Professional Footballers' Association said in a tweet. "All at the PFA wish him well for the future."

Cagliari's spokesman Alessandro Steri was quoted in the media as saying: "I can confirm that Manuel Almunia failed a medical due to a heart condition.

"Further tests have revealed he is suffering from an apical hypertrophic cardiomyopathy."

Almunia joined Arsenal from Celta Vigo in 2004. He played 175 games for Arsenal, including a substitute appearance in the 2006 Champions League final.

He left Arsenal for Watford in 2012. (Writing by Stephen Wood; editing by Justin Palmer)