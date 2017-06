Kevin De Bruyne (C) of KRC Genk reacts past Nicolas Anelka (L) of Chelsea during their Champions League Group E soccer match at the Cristal Arena in Genk November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/Files

SHANGHAI, China Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua said on Sunday they had agreed contract terms with Chelsea's Nicolas Anelka.

"We have agreed on all the contract details and we are only waiting for him to sign it," club official Ma Yue told Reuters by telephone.

(Reporting by Sally Huang in Beijing; Writing by Peter Rutherford in Singapore)