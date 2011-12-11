* Shanghai Shenhua set to sign French forward
SHANGHAI, China Dec 11 Chinese Super League
side Shanghai Shenhua have agreed terms with Chelsea's French
striker Nicolas Anelka, the club said on Sunday.
"We have agreed on all the contract details and we are only
waiting for him to sign it," club official Ma Yue told Reuters
by telephone, adding that there was only one loose end that both
sides were "working vigorously" to tie up.
Ma would not reveal details of the contract for the
32-year-old but said Shanghai would issue a statement on Monday.
Local media have reported that Anelka's lucrative contract
would be for three years and would involve both soccer and
commercial co-operation.
English Premier League side Chelsea have already said they
have accepted transfer requests from Anelka and Brazilian
defender Alex.
Media reports have said second tier English team West Ham
United are also interested in Anelka with manager Sam Allardyce
keen to link up again with the player he worked with while in
charge of Bolton Wanderers.
Shanghai assistant spokesman Ma also said several Chinese
teams were interested in signing Anelka's team mate Didier
Drogba and had been in contact with the Ivory Coast forward.
Last month Drogba refused a one-year extension to his
contract at Chelsea and the 33-year-old's deal at the London
club expires next year.
"So far, on Drogba to move to Shenhua, our club has no clear
confirmation," added Ma.
Shanghai, who finished 11th in the league last season, are
also looking to bring in former Fulham boss Jean Tigana as coach
next term. Tigana stepped down as manager of Ligue 1 side
Bordeaux earlier this year.
(Reporting by Sally Huang in Beijing; Writing by Peter
Rutherford in Singapore)
