West Bromwich Albion have given French striker Nicolas Anelka notice they are terminating his contract for gross misconduct, the Premier League club said in a statement on Friday.

Anelka, who was given a five-match ban by the FA following his controversial 'quenelle' salute during a match on December 28, had earlier said on Twitter he was quitting the Midlands club.

"The club considers the conduct of Nicolas Anelka on December 28, coupled with his purported termination on social media this evening, to be gross misconduct," West Brom said.

"As a result the club has tonight written to Nicolas Anelka giving him 14 days' notice of termination as required under his contract," West Brom added on their website (www.wba.co.uk).

Anelka, who turned 35 on Friday, made the 'quenelle' salute, which is associated with anti-Semitic sentiments, when he scored the first of his two goals in a 3-3 draw in a league game at West Ham United.

