SHANGHAI Dec 12 Shanghai Shenhua have reached an agreement with Premier League Chelsea to sign French striker Nicolas Anelka on a two-year deal, the Chinese Super League soccer side said on Monday.

Anelka will join Shenhua in January, the club said in a statement on its website.

Shanghai, who finished 11th in the league last season, have also been linked with Anelka's Chelsea team mate and Ivory Coast international Didier Drogba.

(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Ossian Shine. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

