(Adds Chelsea confirmation)
SHANGHAI Dec 12 Shanghai Shenhua have
reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign French striker Nicolas
Anelka on a two-year deal, the Chinese Super League soccer side
said on Monday.
The 32-year-old will join Shenhua in January, the club said
in a statement on its website.
Chelsea confirmed in a statement that they had "agreed terms
for the permanent transfer of Nicolas Anelka in the January
transfer window."
Shanghai, who finished 11th in the league last season, have
also been linked with Didier Drogba, Anelka's team mate at the
English Premier League side.
Several Chinese clubs have reportedly contacted Ivory Coast
international Drogba about a possible transfer. Last month
Drogba refused a one-year extension to his contract at Chelsea
and the 33-year-old's deal at the London club expires next year.
Local media have reported that former Arsenal and Real
Madrid striker Anelka's lucrative contract would involve both
soccer and commercial co-operation.
While the signing of Anelka may signal an upswing for the
sport in the country, Chinese soccer has lurched from crisis to
crisis in recent years and disaffected fans have turned away
from the game amid corruption scandals, match-fixing and
violence on and off the pitch.
The national team has qualified for the World Cup finals
only once when they played in the 2002 edition held in South
Korea and Japan but lost all their group matches and failed to
score a goal.
In January, they exited the 16-team Asian Cup at the first
hurdle after finishing third in their group behind Uzbekistan
and hosts Qatar.
Anelka scored 59 goals for Chelsea since arriving from
Bolton Wanderers in January 2008.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee/Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by
Ossian Shine/Peter Rutherford. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more sport click on
For more soccer click on