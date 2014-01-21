LONDON Jan 21 World Cup winner and former Tottenham Hotspur player Ossie Ardiles is in hospital following a car crash in the Falkland Islands, British media reported on Tuesday.

Argentinian Ardiles, 61, was believed to have been in the Falklands making a television documentary with former Spurs team mate Ricky Villa, also 61. Villa was not believed to have been injured in the accident on Monday night.

South Atlantic News Agency reported that Ardiles was airlifted to King Edward Memorial Hospital in Stanley, the capital of the Falklands, following the accident on Monday night, the BBC reported.

The extent of his injuries was unknown but a nurse at the hospital described Ardiles as "fine", according to the Mail online.

Both players were part of the side that won the 1978 World Cup on home soil. They then headed to London to join Spurs and were part of the team that won the FA Cup in 1981. (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Peter Rutherford)