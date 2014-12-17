BUENOS AIRES Dec 17 Manchester United's Angel Di Maria has been voted Argentina's foreign-based player of the year by the country's sports journalists.

The winger won the Olimpia de Plata (Silver Olimpia award) at a ceremony on Tuesday, where striker Lucas Pratto of Velez Sarsfield won the equivalent for best player in the Argentine league.

Di Maria helped former club Real Madrid win their 10th European Cup in May and Argentina reach the World Cup final, which he missed through injury, in Brazil in July.

Velez, announcing Pratto's award on their website (www.velezsarsfield.com.ar) on Wednesday, said the striker was on the verge of joining Brazil's Atletico Mineiro pending a medical.

Media reports have said Velez will receive $5 million for Pratto, a high fee for a transfer between South American clubs. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)