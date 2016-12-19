Alexander Mejia (R) of Colombia's Atletico Nacional challenges Lucas Bernardi of Argentina's Newell's Old Boys during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Rosario April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Sebastian Cabrera

BUENOS AIRES The Argentine merry-go-round of coaches continued as the first division went into a seven-week summer recess on Monday with Arsenal's Lucas Bernardi quitting after five matches in charge.

Former Newell's Old Boys and Monaco midfielder Bernardi, who took over from Sergio Rondina, left after Arsenal's first win of the season, 2-1 against Velez Sarsfield, the club said on their website (www.celesteyrojo.com.ar).

The 30-team championship resumes on the first weekend of February with Boca Juniors three points clear at the top on 31 from 14 matches and Arsenal bottom with eight.

More than half the clubs have seen coaches leave since the season began in August. Another to quit on Sunday was Racing Club's Ricardo Zielinski after three successive defeats.

