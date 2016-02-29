Boca Juniors' head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena gestures during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Racing Club in Buenos Aires October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci -

BUENOS AIRES Argentine champions Boca Juniors have sacked coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena after their dismal start to the campaign continued with Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Racing Club, local media reported on Monday.

The decision comes at a critical juncture for Boca, who meet Racing again in their Copa Libertadores group on Thursday before the 'superclasico' away to arch-rivals River Plate next Sunday.

The club was not immediately available to comment.

The front-runner to take over as Boca coach is Guillermo Barros Schelotto, La Nacion said on its sports website (www.canchallena.com.ar)

The former striker, who was idolised at Boca, left Italian team Palermo last week after less than two months in charge because UEFA turned down his coaching licence application.

Boca, captained by Carlos Tevez, have earned seven points from their opening five games in the first division championship including a 1-0 defeat at home to promoted Atletico Tucuman.

A 4-0 loss to San Lorenzo in the Argentine Supercup on Feb. 10 went down really badly with the club's board but president Daniel Angelici agreed to let Arruabarrena stay on then.

Also hanging over the Boca coach were two defeats to River in the traditional friendlies played in January during the close season and which are taken as seriously as competitive matches.

Reserve team manager Rolando Schiavi will take charge until a new coach is appointed to replace Arruabarrena, who took charge in 2014 and won the double of the league championship and Copa Argentina knockout competition last year.

