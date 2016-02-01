Valverde leaving Athletic Bilbao amid Barca speculation
LONDON Ernesto Valverde will not coach Athletic Bilbao next season, the Basque club announced on Tuesday, amid strong reports in Spain that he will become Barcelona's next manager.
BUENOS AIRES An Argentine pre-season friendly between arch-rivals Gimnasia La Plata and four-times South American champions Estudiantes was abandoned following a vicious brawl among the players.
The game, played in the seaside resort of Mar del Plata on Sunday, was called off in stoppage time after players aimed punches and karate kicks at each other in a free-for-all.
Television pictures showed Gimnasia players kicking Estudiantes goalkeeper Mariano Andujar after he had been knocked to the ground.
The incidents came a week after another friendly, between Buenos Aires neighbours River Plate and Boca Juniors at the same stadium, also descended into violence with five sendings-off followed by a brawl on the pitch.
Sunday's match had been bad-tempered throughout, producing two red cards with Estudiantes defender Alvaro Pereira dismissed for a rough tackle and Gimnasia goalkeeper Enrique Bologna for handling outside his area.
The bad feeling boiled over when Estudiantes' Santiago Ascacibar scythed down a Gimnasia player from behind and was given the third red card of the game.
As he left the field, Ascacibar was surrounded by angry Gimnasia players, prompting Estudiantes substitutes to run on to the pitch to intervene.
Players aimed punches and karate kicks at each other and Andujar was knocked to the ground and kicked.
Play was abandoned with Estudiantes leading 1-0 and the players were persuaded to return to the dressing-rooms after police intervened.
"The referee made mistakes and so did the players," Gimnasia coach Pedro Troglio told Argentine media. "It was too much, it was bad."
His opposite number Nestor Vivas said: "The referee can make mistakes but it was the two teams who were in the wrong."
(Writing by Brian Homewood)
LONDON Ernesto Valverde will not coach Athletic Bilbao next season, the Basque club announced on Tuesday, amid strong reports in Spain that he will become Barcelona's next manager.
LONDON Sam Allardyce has resigned as Crystal Palace manager days after ensuring the club's Premier League survival, British media reports said on Tuesday.