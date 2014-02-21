Boca Juniors' coach Carlos Bianchi gives instructions to his players during an Argentine Championship First Division soccer match against River Plate in Buenos Aires October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Carlos Bianchi's record haul of titles in a previous spell as coach of Boca Juniors will not spare him the sack if the team continue to flounder in the Argentine league, club president Daniel Angelici said.

Bianchi won four league titles, three South American Libertadores Cups and two world club crowns between 1998 and 2003, but Angelici said his hand would not tremble if he had to sack the Boca icon.

"If I believe the best thing is for (Bianchi) to step aside, my pulse won't tremble because my commitment is to Boca and Boca is above everything, regardless of the respect I have for the coach," Angelici told TyC Sports.

When Boca host leaders Estudiantes at La Bombonera on Sunday (2115 GMT), they will be looking for their first win of the Final championship and first in eight league matches dating back to the Inicial.

Boca are eight points behind Estudiantes, the only team with maximum points after three matches, following Thursday's 1-0 defeat at Atletico Rafaela.

"There are times when we are out of luck," the 64-year-old Bianchi told reporters. "I have faith in the team."

The match was even and hung on a 56th-minute goal by Rodrigo Erramuspe that was deflected into the net by Boca midfielder Pablo Ledesma.

"We'll press on thinking of the hard match we have with Estudiantes, who are top, because this must change, knowing we have one day less to recover," Bianchi said.

Estudiantes beat Lanus 2-1 in La Plata on Wednesday.

The Final championship, second of two in the season, began with the usual promise of improved performances from Boca and arch rivals River Plate but both have struggled.

River made a winning start, beating Gimnasia 1-0 at home before a 1-1 draw away to Rosario Central, but on Wednesday they crumbled to a 2-1 home defeat by Godoy Cruz.

They could now face a Monumental Stadium ban after a fan threw a piece of wood and hit Godoy Cruz defender Leandro Grimi.

They travel on Sunday to relegation-threatened Colon in Santa Fe (0030 Monday) looking to tame some of their attacking instincts which, according to midfielder Leo Ponzio, have left them exposed at the back.

(Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)