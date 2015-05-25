BUENOS AIRES Boca Juniors' woes, the product of their Libertadores Cup fracas 11 days ago, continued with a shock 3-0 defeat by modest Aldosivi at an empty La Bombonera in the Argentine championship on Sunday.

The defeat, Boca's first in 13 league matches this year, denied them sole leadership of the standings which they now share on 28 points with San Lorenzo, who beat Sarmiento 3-0 on Saturday.

Boca, playing behind closed doors and unable to draw on the normally passionate atmosphere of their cavernous stronghold, were a pale shadow of the team that had held a three-point lead at the top of the table.

Italy striker Dani Osvaldo botched a chance to give Boca a 31st-minute equaliser when he put his penalty wide after defender Matias Lequi had fired Aldosivi ahead in the eighth.

Striker Roger Martinez and substitute Angel Vildozo added second half goals while Boca were down to 10 men for the last half hour after midfielder Pablo Perez was sent off.

The match was played behind closed doors as punishment for the incident on May 13 when fans sprayed an irritant at River Plate players, four of whom ended up in hospital with burns to their eyes, before the second half of their Libertadores last-16 second leg, which was 0-0 at the time and then abandoned.

The South American Confederation (CONMEBOL) kicked Boca out of its elite club tournament, fined them $200,000 and banned La Bombonera for four home matches in international competition while arch rivals River, who had won the first leg 1-0 at home, went through to the quarter-finals.

River, with 25 points, could have caught the joint leaders but their late kickoff at Tigre (0030 GMT) was suspended after a second division player collapsed and died during a match in Corrientes, the second such incident in 10 days.

Belgrano, on 26 points, fluffed their chance to go top with a 1-0 defeat at Godoy Cruz in Mendoza, where their defender Renzo Saravia scored an own goal two minutes from time, and are still on 26 points, one behind Rosario Central.

Veteran former Inter Milan striker Diego Milito settled the Avellaneda 'clasico', the country's second biggest derby after Boca-River, when he converted a 23rd-minute penalty in Racing Club's 1-0 home win over Independiente to leave his side sixth with 24 points.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)