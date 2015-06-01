Espanyol's Dani Osvaldo celebrates a goal against Racing Santander during their Spanish first division soccer match at Cornella-El Prat stadium, near Barcelona, April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

BUENOS AIRES Dani Osvaldo’s loan spell at Boca Juniors, which got off to an exciting start in February, looks like ending on a low note after the team’s second successive defeat in the Argentine championship.

Boca, who had Argentina midfielder Fernando Gago sent off seven minutes from time, lost 2-0 at Velez Sarsfield on Sunday and remain three points behind leaders San Lorenzo, who won 2-1 at Quilmes on Friday.

Osvaldo, who has seven goals in 13 matches in the league and Libertadores Cup, had a volley magnificently saved by young keeper Alan Aguerre before strikes by defender Fabian Cubero and striker Mariano Pavone in the last 20 minutes gave Velez victory.

The Italy striker’s loan spell from English top flight club Southampton ends this month while the championship goes into recess after next weekend’s league programme during the Copa America in Chile from June 11 to July 4.

Coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena would like Osvaldo to stay but he said: “I’ve already spoken to the (club) president, there’s an economic situation involved and we’ll have to see.”

Boca seem to be suffering the consequences of the night at La Bombonera when a group of their fans conspired to spray River Plate players with an irritant at halftime in their Libertadores Cup last-16 second leg three weeks ago and four ended up in hospital.

The match was suspended with the score at 0-0 and Boca, who lost the first leg 1-0 at River, were kicked out of the South American tournament and have struggled to regain their best form since, conceding five goals without scoring in their last two league matches.

“There’s surely a mental aspect but we can’t use that as an excuse,” Arruabarrena told reporters. “We have to pick ourselves up quickly (because) at the first setback we lose our order and drop our playing level. Our lack of reaction is worrying.”

River, who had lost their league 'superclasico' to arch-rivals Boca before their Libertadores clashes, have in contrast qualified for the semi-finals and seen Colombia striker Teo Gutierrez recover his best form.

Gutierrez scored their opener in a 2-0 home victory over previously unbeaten Rosario Central, which put River level with Boca on 28 points with a game in hand.

The match marked the River return after nearly 15 years of former Valencia, Benfica and Argentina midfielder Pablo Aimar, who came on as a substitute for the last 15 minute to rapturous applause from the Monumental faithful.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)