BUENOS AIRES Boca Juniors edged closer to the Argentine league title with a 3-0 win over Banfield at La Bombonera on Sunday that opened with a brilliant early goal by fullback Gino Peruzzi.

The win left Boca on 58 points, four more than second-placed San Lorenzo, who were held 1-1 at Tigre on Saturday.

In the fourth minute, a move down the right wing involving half the team ended with Peruzzi volleying over the goalkeeper into the roof of the net.

Strikers Jonathan Calleri and Carlos Tevez added further goals in the final half-hour after Banfield midfielder Nahuel Yeri had been sent off in the 57th minute for a second booking.

“The most difficult part is still to come, nothing’s been settled yet,” Tevez told reporters.

Rosario Central are third with 52 points after their 4-0 win over Gimnasia which included two goals from striker Marco Ruben.

(Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)