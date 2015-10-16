Argentina's Carlos Tevez is carried on stretcher off the field during the 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Paraguay at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Valdez

BUENOS AIRES A masked Carlos Tevez will try to put behind him Argentina's poor start to the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and help Boca Juniors win the domestic league title on Sunday.

Tevez, who has helped Boca go six points clear of San Lorenzo at the top of the Argentine championship with three matches to go, had his nose broken by an opponent's elbow in Argentina's 0-0 draw in Paraguay on Tuesday.

He is still looking for his first Argentina goal in four years but his fortunes at Boca have been much happier since returning home from a decade in Europe.

Tevez will wear a protective face mask when Boca visit defending champions Racing Club at the Cilindro on Sunday looking for a win that would deliver the title, his second since 2003, if San Lorenzo fail to get all three points at Olimpo in Bahia Blanca.

Rosario Central, at home to Argentinos Juniors, are the only other team mathematically in the race but are eight points behind Boca and even with 20-goal top scorer Marco Ruben in their ranks they are a long shot.

Tevez has become the symbol of a Boca renaissance since returning in mid-year and Boca president Daniel Angelici is taking full advantage.

Seeking re-election to the top club post in December, he has launched his campaign with a poster showing Tevez wearing a North American Indian headdress and the slogan "Apache Spirit, for the glory of Boca", using the player's nickname.

"The championships will come now," said Angelici, who during his tenure has seen Boca win only the knockout Copa Argentina and lose the Libertadores Cup final, both in 2012. "Sometimes the ball hits the post and others it goes in."

Boca won their last league title in 2011 under former president Jorge Amor Ameal.

San Lorenzo will be without their Paraguay midfielder Nestor Ortigoza, who was injured in a tackle by Argentina's Emmanuel Mas, his Saints team mate in Asuncion on Tuesday.

