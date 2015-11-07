BUENOS AIRES Newly crowned Argentine champions Boca Juniors are braced for a hostile reception at Rosario Central on Sunday after their controversial victory over the same opponents in the Copa Argentina final in midweek.

Boca clinched the league title with a match to spare last weekend before winning the knockout competition on Wednesday against the side they visit on the final weekend of the first division championship with Rosario police city braced for fan violence.

Referee Diego Ceballos and linesman Marcelo Aumente were both suspended indefinitely by the Argentine FA on Friday for mistakes that favoured Boca in their 2-0 win on Wednesday but that is unlikely to appease the Central fans.

Ceballos awarded a spot kick, converted by Boca's Uruguayan playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro, for a foul that occurred outside the penalty area and Aumente failed to see what TV footage confirmed was offside when Andres Chavez scored the second goal.

"(AFA) President Luis Segura confirms the provisional sanction for referee Diego Ceballos and assistant Marcelo Aumente, while the match observers' report is studied and Ceballos and Aumente are allowed to state their case," a statement said.

"After these steps have been taken, a definitive sanction will be handed down," it said on the AFA website (www.afa.org.ar).

"I'm destroyed, I can't explain how I failed," Ceballos told the daily Clarin of his error with the penalty decision.

"I'm having a very bad time, I'm getting threats... Our telephone numbers have been published on social media and we've been getting very nasty messages,” Aumente told TyC Sports.

The champions will field a number of reserves at Central's Gigante de Arroyito ground and Carlos Tevez will not play as he nurses a knee injury that could put him out of Argentina's 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Colombia in the next 10 days.

