Argentina's San Lorenzo head coach Edgardo Bauza reacts during their Copa Libertadores soccer match against Brazil's Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/Files

Factbox on Edgardo Bauza, who was named Argentina coach on Monday:

Born: Jan 26, 1958 in Granadero Baigorria, Rosario, Argentina

As a player:

* Central defender, nicknamed “Paton” (big foot), spent the bulk of his playing career at Rosario Central for whom he scored 80 goals in 310 games and helped win the Argentine league title twice in the 1980s.

* Fourth on the list of the world's highest-scoring top flight defenders according to statistics body IFFHS, with 109 goals in 499 matches playing for Central, Atletico Junior (Colombia), Independiente (Argentina) and Veracruz (Mexico).

* Second only to 1978 World Cup-winning striker Mario Kempes as Central’s all-time leading scorer.

* Made three appearances for Argentina and was a member of the squad that reached the 1990 World Cup final in Italy.

As a coach:

* Has coached in Argentina with Rosario Central (1998-2001), Peru, where he led Sporting Cristal to the league title in 2005, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia and Brazil, where he took charge of Sao Paulo this year.

* Led LDU Quito to the Copa Libertadores title in 2008, the first time an Ecuadorean side won South America’s top club competition, and did the same with Argentina’s San Lorenzo in 2014.

(Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)