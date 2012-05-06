BUENOS AIRES A soccer player of Argentine side Banfield died of a gunshot wound to his lung during a shootout between police and thieves in the early hours of Sunday, the club and media reported.

"We regret to inform that Lautaro Bugatto, left back who was on loan at (third division) Tristan Suarez, has died. We send our condolences," first division Banfield said in a brief statement on their website (www.clubabanfield.com.ar).

Bugatto, who was 20 and the father of a two-year-old girl, was caught up in a shootout between police and thieves during an attempted robbery, media reported.

A police officer and a thief were being held for questioning after the incident on the capital's outskirts where crime is rife.

The defender was a reserve at Banfield when they won their first Argentine league title in 2009. He was called up to the Argentina under-20 side that year.

(Reporting by Luis Ampuero, writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Clare Fallon)