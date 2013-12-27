BUENOS AIRES Dec 27 Argentina will play Romania in a friendly in Bucharest on March 5 and complete their World Cup warm-up programme at home to Slovenia on June 7.

The Argentine FA has confirmed the Romania match while local media said on Friday that Lionel Messi's team would play two more warm-ups at home in June.

Coach Alejandro Sabella was happy with the Slovenia game at the River Plate stadium as he wanted to face a team similar to Bosnia, who Argentina meet in their opening Group F match of the World Cup finals in Rio de Janeiro on June 15.

The other friendly will be at the Newell's Old Boys stadium in Rosario, Messi's home town, on June 4 against a team yet to be confirmed.

Argentina, looking for a third world title, will also meet Iran in Belo Horizonte on June 21 and Nigeria in Porto Alegre on June 25 in Group F at next year's tournament in Brazil. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris)