Lionel Messi and Carlos Tevez look set to start an Argentina match together for the first time since the 2010 World Cup in Tuesday’s friendly against Mexico in Dallas.

Coach Gerardo Martino said on Monday he would change most of the side who beat Bolivia 7-0 in Houston on Friday and has been practicing with the pair and new talent Angel Correa in attack.

“The team will be made up mostly of those who didn’t play the other day,” Martino told a news conference in Dallas.

Atletico Madrid’s Correa, who made his debut against Bolivia, Messi and Tevez were all substitutes on Friday.

“We know the crowds are keen to see Lionel (play) and we don’t turn a blind eye to that but we also have to look after the players’ bodies,” added Martino.

Diego Maradona was the last Argentina coach to pair Messi and Tevez in attack in the 2010 quarter-final in Cape Town in which Germany crushed his team 4-0.

Alejandro Sabella, who steered Argentina to the 2014 final, a 1-0 defeat by Germany in Rio de Janeiro, did not pick Tevez at all during his four years in charge.

Martino recalled the striker last November and he has since made eight appearances, seven as a substitute, boosting his caps total to 72.

Messi, who came on in the 65th minute on Friday, scored twice to take his Argentina tally to 48, six short of Gabriel Batistuta’s record of 54.

Sergio Aguero also scored twice and laid on three other goals as he took his tally level with Maradona at 32.

